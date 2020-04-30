KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Non-profits across the country are finding new ways to adapt during the pandemic. Centro Hispano serves thousands of Latinos across East Tennessee.



The organization is diving head-first in digital learning for staff, volunteers, and community members. On Monday, Centro Hispano launched English classes online. According to CEO Claudia Caballero, staff expected about 20 students to hop online. Instead, more than 116 students joined the classes online.



“I still feel a connection with our community. I think it's our responsibility,” said Caballero. “We're here in the good times. We're here in the hard times. We're here to help. We know that people are hurting, and we know that people are needing... We just hope they do come to us when they have a need.”



The non-profit is connecting with communities in Knox, Loudon, and Blount Counties to serve as many families as they can. In addition to their online classes, Centro Hispano is working other partners like United Way and the Boys and Girls Club to make sure families have necessities. Staff also set up a relief fund for families during the pandemic.

“During hard times, when we step up and give more of ourselves. We are fed,” said Caballero. “Our souls are fed. When we give, we receive. That has been our experience.”



Although things are going well, the non-profit is still facing many other challenges during the pandemic. Many volunteers for Centro Hispano are UT students who have returned home for the semester. Also, access to a computer or internet is still a challenge for some in the community.



To help, you can sign up to be a volunteer. Staff is accepting new or used laptops and computers.

RELATED: UT's Veterans Resource Center moves online but continues mission to support students

RELATED: Knoxville Children's Theatre creates virtual plays, reschedules spring production