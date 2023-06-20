Chattanooga non-profit expands to help children with cancer

The backpacks are distributed to kids with cancer and NICU patients at Children's Hospital at Erlanger.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga non-profit is expanding. We've told you about the Happy Shoes Project over the years, and now the charity is helping more people in our area.

"She had her shoes propped up on the treatment chair and she took a picture of them. She wrote a Facebook post about them, she said, 'These are my happy shoes of the day.' Her writing about the shoes was personal, spiritual and inspirational," Keith Sammons said.

And from that picture, the Happy Shoes Project was born. Colon cancer kept Sandi Sammons from seeing the project through, but her husband, Keith, has kept it going in her memory.

"We just felt like that we could do something to bring hope to them, with the tote, encourage them and the tote itself be a help to them," he said.

Keith got sponsors to donate totes, blankets, shoes and socks along with a book of Sandi's writings to give to local cancer patients.

Now, Keith has expanded the program to include backpacks for our area's sickest kids.

"I had this vision about writing a book that would talk about their shoes that would inspire them through whatever situation they are in in life that there's hope in the middle of hopelessness," he added.

The backpacks are distributed to kids with cancer and NICU patients at Children's Hospital at Erlanger. They include the children's version of Happy Shoes, along with a companion coloring book as well as other items to help make hospital visits a little easier and most of all, bring hope.

"It can lower the risk of death, hope can. It improves the quality of life and it said almost anyone can learn to have hope," Misti Sammons added.