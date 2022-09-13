Experts respond to the need for youth mental health help in East Tennessee

The Crisis Stabilization Unit at East Tennessee Children's Hospital is up and running and helping a lot of children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mental health experts in East Tennessee saw a need and fulfilled it.

The Crisis Stabilization Unit at East Tennessee Children's Hospital is helping a lot of children.

This is a partnership between East Tennessee Children's Hospital and McNabb Center. It's specifically for children in a mental health crisis and provides treatments, therapy and medication in a family-friendly environment.

"It's just been great the success stories that you hear. We survey every child that comes out of our crisis stabilization unit and just ask them about their experience and just to hear their gratitude, their fulfillment of Hope," McNabb Center Regional Clinical Vice President Mary Katsikas said.