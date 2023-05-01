ETCH raising money to support mental health initiatives for children

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, ETCH launched a mental health initiative fund to support efforts for children struggling with mental illness.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee Children's Hospital is asking for help raising money to battle the mental health crisis facing children across the state.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As part of the month, ETCH launched a mental health initiative fund to support efforts for children struggling with mental illness.

People interested can learn more and donate at this link.

Money raised will help fund mental health initiatives and needs at ETCH, including curbside consults with the Helen Ross McNabb Center, a dedicated pediatric and adolescent Mobile Crisis Unit in the community, and McNabb Center Telemedicine services in ETCH's primary care offices.

The money will also fund ongoing efforts such as universal screening for all inpatients 12 and older and cognitive behavior therapies at every children's hospital location.

The campaign is hoping to raise $50,000 by the end of May.