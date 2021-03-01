Girls Inc. holding hiking fundraiser until May 8 to buy a new bus for after-school programs

The fundraiser hopes to raise money to buy a new bus to transport members to Girls Inc.'s after-school educational programs.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Girls Inc. is hoping to hoping to pay for a new bus while getting people outside to enjoy nature around East Tennessee during spring!

The Tennessee Valley organization is holding a fundraiser through May 8 called "Spring is Bus-ting." The fundraiser hopes to raise money to buy a new bus to transport members to Girls Inc.'s after-school educational programs.

Here's how it works. People can either register to hike on their own or during one of four guided hikes. Individual hikes ask for people to donate between $15 and $30, and the guided hikes can be reserved individually or as a pack of 4 for $50 each.

Kirby Deal, the group's director, said the programs are important for many reasons.

"We really want to introduce girls to a variety of topics that most of them are not readily introduced to at a young age and hopefully really build on their self confidence in doing so," she said. "It's a large mission of ours to serve a high need population to girls who have the least amount of access to other resources within our community, so most of our programs are 100% free to all of the girls who are involved."

The four guided hikes include:

April 24, 2021 at 10am – Haw Ridge Hike guided by Kris Light

– Haw Ridge Hike guided by Kris Light May 1, 2021 at 11am – Key Hole Hike, Meads Quarry guided by Missy Kane

– Key Hole Hike, Meads Quarry guided by Missy Kane May 6, 2021 at 5:30pm – Sharps Ridge Hike guided by Carol Evans

– Sharps Ridge Hike guided by Carol Evans May 8, 2021 at 10am – Chestnut Top Hike guided by Sam McGroom

General hikes can be taken from April 1 to May 8 at any time at:

Anderson County Oak Ridge Greenways – Wildflower Greenway Trail (Map) Norris – River Bluff Small Wild Area (Map)

Blount County Maryville College Woods (Map) Great Smokey Mountains National Park – Chestnut Top (Map)

Knox County Ijams & Meads Quarry – Key Hole Hike (Map) Sharps Ridge (Map)

