Give a pet a forever home during Clear the Shelters 2020

Hundreds of animals in East Tennessee need a loving home. You can adopt a furry friend from a shelter near you during the nationwide Clear the Shelters event.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of pets are sitting in animal shelters across East Tennessee, so 10News is joining a nationwide push to help all of those animals find a forever home in August.

This sixth annual event is different than every year before because it spans for the entire month of August. You can use the map below to find a shelter near you.

There are pets of all different ages, shapes, sizes and species available for adoption. You can find dogs, cats and even some animals that may not be a typical pet.

Just check a shelter's website for a list of available pets and to see if there are any discounts during the month of August.

In 2019, more than 150,000 pets were adopted nationwide in a single-day Clear the Shelters event. More than 245 of those pets were adopted in East Tennessee.