Hamblen County K-9 running for national grant

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office is asking citizens to help one of their K-9s win a grant.

K-9 Nexus with HCSO is in the running to receive between $500 to $2,500 through a National Aftermath K-9 Grant, according to HCSO.

"We chose to enter Nexus because we're proud of his track record with us and the work he has done with his handler, Deputy David Barker," Sheriff Chad Mullins said. "If enough people vote, Nexus will be a tier winner and receive $2,500 for the department to use for his maintenance."

According to Mullins, votes from the community determine if Nexus is chosen as the top dog in his category of this canine competition.