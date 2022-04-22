Local leaders join together to build affordable home for family of five

Leaders worked on the house for Lillian and Rodney. The two have been together for almost 12 years and have three children together.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community leaders partnered with Knoxville Habitat for Humanity on Friday morning to help build an affordable home for a local family.

At least one in eight Tennesee households spend over half of their income on housing and the number of Knoxville families who are struggling to afford rent is on the rise.

Leaders worked on a house for Lillian and Rodney. They are one of the 35 families Knoxville Habitat for Humanity is building houses for in the Ellen's Glen neighborhood.

The two have been together for almost 12 years and have three children together. However, the past four years have brought financial, physical and emotional challenges for this family.

Lillian suddenly needed immediate open-heart surgery to save her life in April 2021. She was in the hospital for several weeks and out of work for several months to recover.

"I am blessed and lucky to sit here and tell my story," Lillian said.

Lillian and Rodney recently decided they want to fulfill their dreams of becoming homeowners after years of renting.

The Knoxville Habitat for Humanity will help Lillian and Rodney build their affordable dream home so the two can finally have the stability and independence they've dreamed of.

Knoxville Habitat for Humanity is an independent, non-profit, Christian housing ministry that partners with people of all beliefs. The ministry has worked with over 700 families in Knox County.