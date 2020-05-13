KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As businesses and organizations reopen to the public, many are being recognized for their commitment to keeping the community safe.

In Knox County, leaders created a new program under the county's phased reopening plan. Businesses and organizations which take the proper steps to safely reopen can receive a Community Commitment Certificate through the program.

Customers and visitors may see one hanging in a local restaurant, church or retail store. If a facility gets a certificate, it means that it was formally recognized by the county and met three core goals:

Facilities can sign up for the program by joining the Health Department's ListServ here.

