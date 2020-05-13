KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As businesses and organizations reopen to the public, many are being recognized for their commitment to keeping the community safe.



In Knox County, leaders created a new program under the county's phased reopening plan. Businesses and organizations which take the proper steps to safely reopen can receive a Community Commitment Certificate through the program.

Customers and visitors may see one hanging in a local restaurant, church or retail store. If a facility gets a certificate, it means that it was formally recognized by the county and met three core goals:



The facility has a designated COVID-19 coordinator. This person helps execute strategies to slow the spread of the virus.

The owners have read the Phased Reopening Plan. It is a 30-page document that explains each step of the reopening plan for employers, employees and customers.

Safety signs are visible at public and employee entrances.

Facilities can sign up for the program by joining the Health Department's ListServ here.

