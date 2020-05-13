KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As businesses and organizations reopen to the public, many are being recognized for their commitment to keeping the community safe.
In Knox County, leaders created a new program under the county's phased reopening plan. Businesses and organizations which take the proper steps to safely reopen can receive a Community Commitment Certificate through the program.
Customers and visitors may see one hanging in a local restaurant, church or retail store. If a facility gets a certificate, it means that it was formally recognized by the county and met three core goals:
- The facility has a designated COVID-19 coordinator. This person helps execute strategies to slow the spread of the virus.
- The owners have read the Phased Reopening Plan. It is a 30-page document that explains each step of the reopening plan for employers, employees and customers.
- Safety signs are visible at public and employee entrances.
Facilities can sign up for the program by joining the Health Department's ListServ here.
