KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Change Center is searching for young people with big dreams.

The Knoxville-based nonprofit Thursday announced its new Big Idea Council. Young adults in the council will meet twice a month to brainstorm ways to change their communities.

The Change Center said the council will give young people a platform to explore their ideas and learn how to make them happen.

Do you know a young person who wants to do big things? The Change Center is searching for applicants who are 16 to 20 years old. The council members will earn volunteer hours.

To get involved, young people can send an email to austin@changecenterknoxville.com.

"The council will be selected Jan. 31st, so get those emails in quick!" the nonprofit wrote on Facebook.

The Change Center opened in 2018. It operates a skating rink, a climbing wall, and other fun spaces -- but it also provides serious resources like job skill training.

According to the center's website, it's a positive atmosphere where teens and older kids can work and play -- when they might otherwise be on the streets with nothing to do.

