Tennessee Election 2020: East TN voting systems and how they work

Many counties have different voting system technology. Here is a list of the different systems and how they work

Whether you're a first-time voter, haven't voted in four years or live somewhere with a new voting system, you may be a little confused walking into the voting booth this Nov. 3.

To help boost your confidence and prepare to cast your ballot correctly, the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office offers a list of the types of voting systems in Tennessee counties and how they work. Please find your county below.

Anderson County:

  • eSlate system from the manufacturer Hart. Click here for a demonstration video.

Blount County:

  • Verity Touch system from the manufacturer Hart. Click here for ballot instructions.

Campbell County:

  • Verity Touch system from the manufacturer Hart. Click here for ballot instructions.

Claiborne County:

  • eSlate system from the manufacturer Hart. Click here for a demonstration video.

Cocke County:

  • Infinity system from manufacturer MicroVote. Click here for instructions. 

Cumberland County:

  • Infinity system from manufacturer MicroVote. Click here for instructions.

Fentress County:

  • Infinity system from manufacturer MicroVote. Click here for instructions.

Grainger County:

  • eSlate system from the manufacturer Hart. Click here for a demonstration video.

Greene County:

  • ES&S system from the manufacturer ExpressVote. Click here for instructions.

Hamblen County:

  • Infinity system from manufacturer MicroVote. Click here for instructions.

Hancock County:

  • eSlate system from the manufacturer Hart. Click here for a demonstration video.

Hawkins County:

  • Infinity system from manufacturer MicroVote. Click here for instructions.

Jefferson County:

  • Infinity system from manufacturer MicroVote. Click here for instructions.

Knox County:

  • Verity Scan system from the manufacturer Hart. Click here for instructions.

Loudon County:

  • ES&S system from the manufacturer ExpressVote. Click here for instructions.

McMinn County:

  • Verity Duo system from manufacturer Hart. Click here for a demonstration video. 

Monroe County:

  • Verity Duo system from manufacturer Hart. Click here for a demonstration video.

Morgan County:

  • eSlate system from the manufacturer Hart. Click here for a demonstration video.

Roane County:

  • ES&S system from the manufacturer ExpressVote. Click here for instructions.

Scott County:

  • Infinity system from manufacturer MicroVote. Click here for instructions.

Sevier County:

  • ES&S system from the manufacturer ExpressVote. Click here for instructions.

Union County:

  • Infinity system from manufacturer MicroVote. Click here for instructions.

