Local bars and breweries adjust to Phase 2 reopening guidelines in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As many businesses try to bounce back after closing due to the coronavirus, they're dealing with changes put in place to protect people as they reopen.

It's been one week since bars welcomed patrons back in Knoxville and Knox County. Owners and general managers are making big changes to slow the spread of COVID-19.



Employees must:

Wear masks and gloves

Restrict seating or serving from an actual bar

Reduce seating capacity to 50%

And keep tables at least 6 feet apart



They're necessary adjustments businesses need to make in order to stay open. Many bars and breweries took a big hit when the pandemic began, but now it is affecting each business differently.

Bearden Beer Market is an outdoor brewery and beer store which was able to make a profit by selling to-go drinks while their building was closed. Under the county's phase two reopening plan, the staff has reopened the outdoor seating area.



“We've tried to do our best to make people feel as safe as we can,” said General Manager Chris DiPietro. “We don't want to give people a false sense of security. We want to make sure that we're not adding to the spread of any illness or anything.”

Local bars and breweries are trying new ways to make a profit under the guidelines. Some have started offering to-go beer sales, while others began reducing hours of operations. Some businesses are on the verge of shutting down.

Myrtles Chicken and Beer closed their locations until further notice, announcing on Instagram, "They hope to reopen this summer."

During this time, general managers and owners of other bars are stepping in to help each other.