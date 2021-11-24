10About Town: Hiking, local markets and a Christmas concert

Here are some things to do around Knoxville to entertain your Thanksgiving guests!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

It’s the day after Thanksgiving so you know what that means – Christmas! Knoxville is starting the Christmas celebration with a bang! Watch the lighting of the 42-foot Christmas tree in downtown Knoxville in the Krutch Park Extension and then head on over to Market Square for the Holiday Ho Ho Hoedown. This event is free, and the activities begin at 5:15 p.m. and will last until 9:00 p.m.

If you are wanting to skip the Black Friday shopping madness, Tennessee State Parks is hosting “After Thanksgiving Hikes” across the state on Friday. Some hikes are self-directed, and some are directed. Some East Tennessee parks hosting an after-Thanksgiving hike are Big Ridge State Park, Booker T. Washington State Park and Fourth Loudoun State Historic Park. You can read more about these hikes on our article.

Zoo Knoxville Zoo lights event kicks off on Friday! From Nov. 26 to Jan. 9 you can enjoy the light extravaganza featuring colorful animal lanterns, mythical creatures, tree lights, and festive food and drinks from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every night at the zoo!

Saturday

It’s Small Business Saturday! Here are some local markets you can do some holiday shopping at.

The city of Maryville is hosting its 6th annual holiday craft market on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be over 80 craft vendors, local business holiday specials and food trucks! The market will be taking place on Broadway in downtown Maryville.

The Old City Market is usually hosted on the second Sunday of every month, but an exception was made for Small Business Saturday! Located on the 100 block of West Jackson Avenue and running throughout the day from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. stop by this market to buy tons of homemade gifts for your loved ones!

Sunday

Whether you love or hate Christmas music – you’ll be sure to enjoy the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s Classical Christmas concert at the Bijou Theatre on Sunday. The orchestra will perform season selections by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi and others. The performance kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased on their website.