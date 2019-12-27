KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Winter vacation does not mean children should take a break from learning over the holidays. And reading can be a great way to avoid 'brain drain' during the holidays.

RELATED: 'I can't pass up that opportunity for them' | Knox County mother supports state push to improve reading levels

Starting on Jan. 1, Read City USA is launching a new 12-month program called ‘Read Around the World.’ Participating Knox County students can read books or articles and listen to podcasts from different regions each month.

RELATED: Do you like to read? Then join the effort to make Read City USA a success

“Read Around the World is a new challenge to help improve the literacy rate in Knox County,” said Mary Pom with Knox County’s Public Library. “It’s something that Mayor Glenn Jacobs and staff are looking forward to.”

RELATED: Only 40 percent of Knox County 3rd graders are reading at grade level

Signing up for the challenge is simple. First, set up an account with the Knox County Library system through the Beanstack Tracker App. That’s how participants log their reading hours. For every ten hours that students log into the system, they will receive a prize from the library.

Another way to sign up is to pick up a Passport booklet. Students will receive a stamp in their passport for every 10-hours of logged reading time. The booklets will be available at any Knox County Library starting Jan. 13.