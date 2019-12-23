KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro is relocating one of its fire stations. Station 27, which was in the Forks of the River Industrial Park, will have its grand opening at its new spot in East Knox County Monday.

"It will be mean faster response time for many areas and a better facility for the first responders based there," said Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department.

The new facility is located at 5651 Strawberry Plains Pike, near the intersection of John Sevier Highway.

Crews will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, Monday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. The station will remain open to the community for tours and visits until 7 p.m.

The station is funded entirely by Rural Metro, a subscription-based service. Rural Metro is part of AMR, which provides emergency ambulance service for all of Knox County.