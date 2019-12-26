KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Not everyone got the 'perfect gift' this holiday season. This year, 77% of customers plan to return a holiday gift. That's according to a survey by Oracle, an online retail platform.

Shoppers are expected to return $41.6 billion worth of merchandise bought online and in-stores in November and December. That's an increase from last year’s total of $37 billion.

Depending on the retailer, making an exchange or return can be a breeze or it can be a challenge. Here are some tips from the National Retail Federation that may make your shopping experience a little easier:

Keep your original packaging. That's a must for some retailers. Keeping tags, boxes and even hangers could help.

Hang on to your gift receipts. If you have a gift receipt, you're more likely to get cash back when you return an item. Without a receipt, you'll probably get store credit.

Experts recommend knowing the store's return policy before trying to bring an item back.

Amazon orders shipped within 30 days of purchase can be returned for a full refund.

Almost every purchase made at Best Buy made in November and December can be returned through January 14, 2020.

JC Penney, Target and Nordstrom will take returns with or without a receipt within the policy time limit.

Many people will start returning items today, but experts predict the busiest day will be January 2nd.










