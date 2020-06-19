The Beck Cultural Exchange Center to host virtual Juneteenth town hall

More than a dozen local leaders will discuss racial justice in the light of the recent killings of Ahmaud Arberry, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In honor of Juneteenth, The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is hosting their annual town hall meeting with local leaders.

June 19, 1865 is a historic day for many in America, also known as Juneteenth. It is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in 1865.

On that day, enslaved individuals in Galveston, Texas, received news that the Civil War was over and that they were free. However, the news came two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Due to COVID-19, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center is hosting the town hall virtually. More than a dozen local leaders will discuss racial justice in the light of the recent killings of Ahmaud Arberry, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

“We believe that history is a great truth-teller,” said Beck President Renee Kesler. “The truth is what sets us free, and we are in dire need of a lesson in truth.”

It is an open forum and discussion. Viewers can ask questions and make statements, at the appointed time. The town hall is scheduled to begin at 4pm and end at 6p.m.