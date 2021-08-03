Spring Break 'staycation' ideas in Knox County

Spring Break is a week away in Knox County and Mayor Glenn Jacobs is encouraging residents to enjoy some 'hometown fun' with a staycation this year! Jacobs five-part video series with Visit Knoxville began today highlighting some of Knoxville's rich history.
Knox County features seven historic homes:
- Blount Mansion
- Known as the "Birthplace of Tennessee", the Blount Mansion is where the first Tennessee State Constitution was signed.
- It features a beautiful garden and it is free to the public!
- The mansion is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Admission to the home is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
- Crescent Bend House and Garden
- Located right off UT's campus and Kingston Pike, Crescent Bend provides a beautiful view of the Tennessee River.
- One can visit Crescent Bend House & Gardens on Friday from 10:00am until 4:00pm and Saturday 10:00am until 2:00pm.
- Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for students, and children 12 and under are free.
- James White's Fort
- "Knoxville's First Home" or "The Birthplace of Knoxville", the home of James White, founder of Knoxville.
- The home is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. with last admission at 3:00 p.m.
- Admission for adults is $10 and children's tickets are $5.
- Mabry-Hazen House
- The museum showcases one of the largest original family collections in America with over 2,000 original artifacts on display.
- The Mabry-Hazen House is open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 4 p.m. They ask guests to reserve a time here.
- Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students (must present student ID), and children under 13 are free. There is also an adult group rate for groups of 15+, at $8 per adult.
- Marble Springs
- The home of Tennessee's first governor, John Sevier, which features frontier style architecture and hiking trails on the property.
- Tours are given at the top of every hour, Monday-Friday, with the last tour beginning at 4pm. These times may be affected due to COVID-19 protocols.
- Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors/military/children (5-17), and free for children under four.
- Ramsey House
- Over 100 acres of East TN scenery, picnic tables, and the home of the Ramsey family to tour.
- The home is open Wednesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.
- Historic Westwood
- Westwood was built in 1890 for John Lutz and his wife, Adelia Armstrong Lutz, a talented artist and leader in the local arts community.
- The home is currently closed due to COVID-19 but will be reopening on April 6, 2021.
- They will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Admission is $10 for adults, children and Knox Heritage members are free.
If you are interested in visiting multiple or all of these homes, you can purchase a Historic Homes of Knoxville Combo Ticket at any of these locations for $25. This combo ticket includes single admission to all seven houses.
- Zoo Knoxville
- Take the family outside to Zoo Knoxville to enjoy the animals and even say a "hello!" to the newest giraffe calf! The zoo also has some new attractions opening this Spring.
- Muse Knoxville
- East Tennessee History Center
- Regional and local artifacts from the Civil War are on display for viewing at the East Tennessee History Center, located in downtown Knoxville.
- Dog Parks
- Furry friends need a vacation too! There are eight county dog parks to choose from, and the list of them can be found here.
- Lakeshore Park
- Enjoy lake and mountain views at Lakeshore Park. The park has hiking and walking trails, baseball fields, lawns, and a playground.
- The park is open for passive use, and just asks all visitors maintain social distance from others.
- River Bluff Wildlife Area or "The Bluffs"
- Hiking trail located right by UT Medical Center off Cherokee Trail.
- One of Knoxville's "hidden gems", the Bluffs feature calm walking trails with a destination overlooking Downtown Knoxville and the Tennessee River.
- Over 50 County Parks
- Knox County is home to over 50 county parks for residents to enjoy. You can find a full list here.
- McClung Museum
- Located on UT Knoxville's campus, the museum focuses on natural history, archaeology, anthropology, decorative arts, and local history.
- There is convenient parking located directly in front of the museum for non-university visitors.
- It is currently open to the public on Fridays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Women's Basketball Hall of Fame
- The space honors those who have contributed to the sport of women's basketball. The Hall of Fame opened in 1999 and it is the only facility of its kind dedicated to all levels of women's basketball.
- Knoxville Museum of Art
- Located right off World's Fair Park, the museum features pieces of art that represent East Tennessee and new art from the region.
- The Knoxville Museum of Art is open Wednesday - Sunday, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.