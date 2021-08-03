Spring Break 'staycation' ideas in Knox County

Spring Break is a week away in Knox County and Mayor Glenn Jacobs is encouraging residents to enjoy some 'hometown fun' with a staycation this year! Jacobs five-part video series with Visit Knoxville began today highlighting some of Knoxville's rich history.

If you are interested in visiting multiple or all of these homes, you can purchase a Historic Homes of Knoxville Combo Ticket at any of these locations for $25. This combo ticket includes single admission to all seven houses.