10About Town: Big Ears, Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk and a forest bathing workshop

Here are some events happening in East Tennessee this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The Big Ears musical festival is taking place this weekend! You can learn more about it here.

The O'Connor Senior Center annual Pancake Fest is happening on Friday. Tickets are $5 per person and include all-you-can-eat pancakes (gluten-free and sugar-free options available), sausage, and a choice of juice, water, milk or coffee. Along with a delicious breakfast, there will be live music, local celebrities and elected officials, a Senior Expo and an artisan fair.

Saturday

The Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk is back this weekend. The chalk walk features over 300 artists and collaborative teams working on-site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to complete their artwork. This event is completely free and open to the public.

The UT Gardens is holding a Spring Spectacular Plant Sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop from an unparalleled variety of perennials, edibles, shrubs, trees, herbs, conifers and more.

A free Easter Egg Hunt is taking place at Lakeshore Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday. This event is hosted by Southland Realtors. There will be a food truck, an Easter bunny to take pictures with and prizes for the eggs collected in each age group.

Ober Gatlinburg is hosting a Whiskey & Bacon Festival on Saturday. There will be specialty food tents around Ober, live music and a whiskey sampling from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday

Ijams is hosting a Forest Bathing Workshop on Sunday! During this two-hour, immersive experience, you will be guided through a series of relaxing activities designed to help you slow down and mindfully engage with and explore the natural world through your senses while you discover new ways of being in and with nature. This event is from 10 a.m. to noon and you can register here.