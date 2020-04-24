KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Most Tennessee State Parks are open again to the public, but with new guidelines. Fifty-three out of 56 state parks will reopen for daytime use only, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at sunset.



Cummins Falls State Park, Seven Islands State Birding Park, and Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park will remain closed.

Most trails, boat ramps, marinas, golf courses, and other outdoor recreation activities will be open. But a few areas will remain closed, like park facilities, overnight campgrounds, and playgrounds.



Keep in mind parks can close again for overcrowding. Social distance is key. Before you come out and enjoy the fresh air, there are some new guidelines from the park service that you should know.



Stay at home if you feel sick.



Keep at least 6 feet between you and other visitors.



Many park buildings will be closed, including bathrooms. Plan to bring your own snacks, water and hand sanitizer.

Consider bringing a mask and wearing it when around other people.



Don't leave trash on the ground. Throw it away in the proper containers and keep the parks litter-free.



Remember, overcrowding may cause a park to close again. Try and get out early, but be flexible if plans change.