KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Know what's better than a crowded mall or store on Black Friday?

Hanging out with the animals at Zoo Knoxville! The zoo is open on Thanksgiving and the day after.

And in the spirit of the unofficial kickoff to holiday shopping and online deals, the zoo is offering a special discount if you buy your tickets online.

Starting Friday, Nov. 29th through Monday, Dec. 2nd, get $5 off general admission tickets. Just go here to take advantage and go enjoy the zoo for the holiday weekend!

And if you can't make it out, remember! You can peek in on Georgie and Malay the gibbons anytime right here!

