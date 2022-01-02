'We could not be more proud' | Maryville College alum hailed as a hero after stopping mass shooting suspect

Ashley Ferris graduated from Maryville College in 2015. She is now a police agent in Lakewood, Colorado.

DENVER — Maryville College alum and Lakewood police agent Ashley Ferris is being hailed as a hero after stopping a Colorado mass shooting suspect.

On Dec. 27, a 47-year-old male suspect opened fire in Denver, shooting and killing three people. The suspect then traveled to Lakewood—a city just outside of Denver. While there, he shot and killed two people.

Ferris encountered the suspect as he was attempting to flee and ordered him to drop his weapon as he approached her, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

The shooter ignored her and shot her in the abdomen. Ferris, who was shot and wounded on the ground, returned fire. Ferris shot and killed the suspect, Lakewood PD said.

Lakewood Police Identify Injured Agent: On Monday, December 27th, the Lakewood and Denver communities faced an... Posted by Lakewood Police Department on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Ferris remains in a Colorado hospital with her family by her side. They are asking for privacy during this time of healing, according to the Lakewood PD.

"If not for the heroic efforts of Agent Ferris and other law enforcement, this incredibly violent tragedy could have been even worse," the Lakewood PD stated in a Facebook post.

The Maryville College Alumni posted on its Facebook page that Ferris had graduated from the college in 2015.

Maryville College sends thoughts and prayers to Ashley Ferris ’15, as she recovers from a gunshot wound sustained while... Posted by Maryville College Alumni on Saturday, January 1, 2022

"Despite being wounded, Ashley was the officer who ended a mass shooting in Denver that tragically killed five people. We could not be more proud of Ashley and her heroic service," Maryville College Alumni stated in a Facebook post.