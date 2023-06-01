Assets of defunct firm Solar Titan to be auctioned in August

The federal court ordered July 13 that the asset sale go forward.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Inventory and equipment owned by the now defunct Solar Titan firm will be sold at auction Aug. 10.

Auctioneering firm Furrow Auction Co. is handling to sale, which will be online and live in person.

The auction is set to take place 9 a.m. Aug. 10. Bidding is now open, said Marianne Spence of Furrow Auction.

Among the items to be sold are trucks and vehicles, covered enclosed dual axle trailers, battery cabinets, a Solar Edge StorEdge inverter, fuses, breakers, tools and office equipment.

The auction will start at 10001 Hall Road and move to 10306 Yellow Pine Lane about 10:30 a.m.

The Knoxville-based solar power company drew increasing ire from customers who accused it of deceptive tactics and shoddy workmanship. WBIR has reported on the firm's ills for more than a year.

More than 200 customers in Tennessee and Kentucky filed complaints against it. Solar Titan also did business in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia.

In February, the states filed action in U.S. District Court in East Tennessee seeking intervention. A receiver was appointed to take control of the assets of Ideal Horizon Benefits, doing business as Solar Titan USA.

Defendants in the states' lawsuit, besides Ideal Horizon Benefits, include principals Craig Kelley and Richard Atnip.