The Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad lost a team member this week.

Assistant Chief Brandon Craig has died at the age of 34.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Assistant Chief, Brandon Craig. Thank you all for the prayers last night. We will need them for the next few months as we get used to a world without someone as fun as Brandon. I know that our hearts are hurting but we feel nowhere near the pain that his two young kids are feeling. We will post funeral arrangements at the families request. Please continue the prayers," the Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad posted on Facebook Monday.

The rescue squad changed its profile photo to a tribute to Craig.

The Jefferson County Rescue Squad also offered prayers on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our brother and Asst. Chief of Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad Brandon Craig. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers. You will forever be missed. Rest easy we have it from here," the post said.

