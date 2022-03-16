ATC Drivetrain to open manufacturing facility in Knox County

ATC Drivetrain is the leading independent global remanufacturer of drivetrain and powertrain systems. The new facility will bring 218 manufacturing jobs.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — ATC Drivetrain, a leading independent global remanufacturer of drivetrain and powertrain systems, is opening a manufacturing facility in Knoxville.

Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and ATC Drivetrain officials announced the decision on Wednesday morning.

ATC Drivetrain is investing $8.3 million towards the new facility. It will be located in the Forks of the River industrial park.

"Tennessee has become a national hub for the automotive industry with our highly skilled workforce, thriving economy and strong business climate. I thank ATC Drivetrain for their decision to invest in Knoxville and welcome them to Tennessee," Lee said regarding the announcement.

The new facility will bring 218 new manufacturing jobs to Knox County over the next five years.

"These 218 new jobs will be a tremendous boost to our local economy. I congratulate our local officials and economic development leaders, Governor Lee and our Department of Economic and Community Development for their role in bringing this investment to Knox County. It was a team effort. Thank you, ATC Drivetrain for your confidence in the Knox County worker," Sen. Becky Massey (R-Knoxville) said about the decision.

This will be ATC Drivetrain's third facility in the United States.