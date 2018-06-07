ATHENS, Tenn. (WRCB) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after reportedly setting an elderly woman on fire at her house in Athens.

Officers arrived at 1012 North Avenue Thursday just after noon, where they said they found Tysheen Walton fighting another man in the front yard of the residence.

Inside the house, officers reportedly heard a woman screaming for help.

While one officer maintained custody of Mr. Walton, two other officers ran into the house.

They said they found an elderly woman on fire inside.

The officers immediately began taking steps to extinguish the flames, which had spread into the house.

They were able to get the elderly woman to safety and away from the burning house.

Police said they believed the man fighting Walton had been trying to defend the woman in the house.

Emergency Medical Personnel were called for the woman. The Athens Fire Department responded to fight the fire in the house.

The woman was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Walton was booked into the McMinn County Jail on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Arson, Vandalism Over $1,000, and Aggravated Domestic Assault.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

