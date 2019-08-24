Thousands of AT&T workers across several states went on strike Friday night.

According to a release by The Communications Workers of America(CWA), the strike involved more than 20,000 technicians, customer service representatives and other workers who install, maintain and support AT&T's residential and business wireline telecommunications network.

The workers represented nine different states across the Southeast: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The release said the workers were taking action over "unfair labor practices committed by management during negotiations for a new contract".

It also mentioned, the CWA has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against AT&T for not "not bargaining in good faith and not sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions".

Additional unfair labor practice charges have been filed against the company in Florida for illegally disciplining members for wearing union memorabilia and for participating in activities that are protected under the National Labor Relations Act. CWA members in South Florida initiated a strike over the company’s unfair labor practices on August 22.

“We entered these negotiations prepared to bargain in good faith with AT&T to address our members’ concerns and to work together to find solutions,” said CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt. “Our talks have stalled because it has become clear that AT&T has not sent negotiators who have the power to make decisions so we can move forward toward a new contract.”