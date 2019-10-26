CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The ATV business is booming in Campbell County.

Starting in the mid-2000s, one business owner says it has taken off.

She says the ATV and mountain portion of the county's tourism generates nearly $22 million a year.

You can hear them rumble all over the place.

"Every year since 2006 we've added something," Ride Royal Blue owner Sheila Westray said.

The side by sides, the ATVs--whatever you ride--The business is growing at Ride Royal Blue ATV Resort in Campbell County.

"Now, we entertain about 2000 people a weekend, and we've gone to 150 RV sites and 60 cabins," Westray said. "To this day, I'm the only commercial business in the state of Tennessee to be granted access to a wildlife management area."

That's how owner Sheila Westray likes it.

"It's absolutely word of mouth that travels all over the United States," Westray said. "We've brought in people--they've came from Canada, Mexico, Denmark, Alaska, Hawaii, all over--just to ride here."

And all those people add up.

Westray said the city of LaFollette estimates the economic impact from the "mountain" portion of Campbell County is nearly $22 million a year.

Westray says she's seen ice cream shops, sandwich shops, coffee houses open up to cater to her customers.

"The Chamber has done a study, and they estimate that it's 40 percent of the tourism income, just from people in the mountains," Westray said.

Like the roar of the engines, Westray doesn't plan on putting on the brakes.

"Yet this year, we plan on building some really nice, upscale cabins actually across the street that's going to have a 180 degree view of the mountain range," Westray said. "We just keep going. Year after year. We add something."

For more information on Ride Royal Blue, head to its website.