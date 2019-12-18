TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has found several areas the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees should more closely monitor campus safety and mental health services on all of its campuses across the state.

In an audit released Wednesday, there are 12 findings and eight observations focusing on several campus operations including security and safety, mental health services, student and faculty engagement, facilities, strategic plans and performance measures, tuition affordability, and athletics programs.

It found the board must improve the oversight of the physical security of each campus, police operations, crime reporting and communication.

The audit also found the board of trustees doesn't provide oversight of the mental health programs offered at each UT campus. It found some students may not be getting the mental health services they need because of service gaps on campus. The report suggests the board of trustees ensure that the system monitor mental health services on campus.

It also found the board should encourage collaboration, coordination of resources, and communication between UT campuses to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the UT system.

“The UT Board of Trustees is the governing body for the UT system,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “Each board member has a personal responsibility to ensure that he or she is fulfilling his or her obligation to act in the best interest of the UT System. I am encouraged that board members are taking these findings seriously and are already working to correct weaknesses.”

The audit said the UT Board should increase its oversight of various academic and non-academic areas to ensure UT is meeting its strategic and operational goals.

"The Board has a duty to oversee strategic planning, academics, admissions, tuition, faculty evaluation and retention, student conduct and satisfaction, facility maintenance, and athletic operations," the release said.

The full audit report can be found here.