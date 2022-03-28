Authorities ask for help finding missing Middle TN woman who may be in Knoxville area

The East TN Valley Crime Stoppers said Mackenzie Hartney has been missing for days after being released from the Knox County Detention Facility.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a missing Middle Tennessee woman who may be in the downtown Knoxville area.

According to the organization, MacKenzie Hartney, 26, was last seen on March 18 after being released from the Knox County Detention Facility.

ETVCS said Hartney's mother is concerned for her safety due to mental health issues, saying she may be staying in the downtown area, possibly around KARM.

"Let's help reunite MacKenzie with her family and get her the help she needs," ETVCS said.

If you see Mackenzie or know her whereabouts, you can contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, Text **TIPS, via the P3 app or www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.