The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who disappeared Monday.

According to the LCSO, Katelynn Renee Rice disappeared from Old Highway 95 on Monday around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies believe she may be in the Knoxville area or possibly trying to get to Kentucky.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink t-shirt.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Katelynn, please contact Detective Sergeant Chris Bowen of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (865) 986-4823 or the Loudon County E-911 Center at (865) 458-9081.