Police say a man and woman stole money in a jar meant to be donated to a little girl named Sawyer who has been diagnosed with cancer.

At the Slab Café in Del Rio, everybody knows everybody, and they’re like a family.

But, Jeremy Jones and Ashley Carroll weren't at the cafe for a family reunion.

Authorities say the couple walked through the door, walked up to the jar holding the money for Sawyer, and stole the cash.

Hannah Sawyer, who is a waitress at The Slab, approached the pair before they walked out. She says she doesn't understand how someone could do something like this.

“It’s low down that people will take a little girl’s money who’s sick, for their own use,” Sawyer said.

Hannah says when she approached them at the register, she noticed the money they were using to pay for their Mountain Dews looked very familiar, so she told them who they were stealing from.

“They said, ‘Who’s Sawyer?’ I said, that’s a little girl that has cancer, and he said, ‘Does she still have cancer?’ and I said yes,” Sawyer recalls. “So he grabbed out some of the money and I knew that it was her money because it had her little bracelets in it too that say ‘Strength for Sawyer,’ and he said, ‘I’m sorry,’ and he laid it down on the counter and walked out the door.”

But authorities allege they didn't give back all of what was stolen.

Brittany Wilson was also at the cafe when the couple came in. She says she’s surprised something like this happened in their small store.

“Never did I think in daylight that somebody would just walk in here, catch our backs turned, and take.”

Sawyer was diagnosed with cancer in August 2017 at the age of 3. It’s now at stage four and she turned 4 years old in March.

Sawyer was admitted Thursday to the ICU at Children’s hospital with pneumonia.

The community has been doing everything in their power to help with her medical bills.

“They need everything they can get,” Wilson urges.

But now, the cafe is taking steps to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.

The suspects have been taken to North Carolina – where police say they face multiple charges including theft.

The management at The Slab says they are going to continue raising money for Sawyer, but will get a more secure container to store the money in.

If you would like to donate to the family for Sawyer’s medical bills, you can click here for a Paypal account that goes directly to the family.

