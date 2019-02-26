SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and another escaped after a massive fire broke out at a cabin in Sevierville.

Maureen Seils was able to escape uninjured through a bedroom window, a news release from the city of Sevierville said.

Gunter Seils was unable to escape and died in the fire, the release said. No one else was in the cabin at the time.

Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson said first responders got a call from the Echota Resort on Walini Way in Sevierville around 8 p.m.

When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the windows and doors.

Sevierville Police arrived on the scene initially and helped Maureen after she had jumped out of a window of the two-story cabin to escape the fire. Officers also evacuated nearby residents.

Henderson said fire was coming out of all areas of the cabin by the time they began fighting it.

Shortly after crews began to fight the fire, the second story and roof collapsed, causing the fire to increase, the release said. They were able to bring the fire under control about an hour later.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the release said.

One cabin next door had minor damage from the fire.

In addition to the SFD and SPD, the Pigeon Forge, Sevier County and Northview Fire Departments also responded, as did the Sevier County Ambulance Service, according to the release. No first responders were hurt.