The Knox County Sheriff's Office is pleading for public help in finding a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia and other severe medical conditions.

According to the KCSO, 77-year-old Jackie Harrison was separated from his family at the Halls Walmart and is feared to have walked off on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 17.

Sheriff Tom Spangler said he has several medical conditions which require medication.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a multi-colored polo shirt, brown jacket and could possibly have a ball cap on.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts should call 911 or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243.