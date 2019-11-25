The Knoxville Police Department and Knoxville Fire Department said they are investigating after a train hit a person near Cedar Road in North Knoxville.

The call came in at 5:11 p.m. at the intersection Fennel Road, according to dispatch. KFD said it had to use an off-road vehicle to get to the person, who was taken to the hospital by AMR.

Their condition is unknown.

This is the second such incident involving a train in nearly a month. In early October, a train hit and killed another person at the same intersection.

