Authorities respond to fire at Parkway Inn in Jellico

JELLICO, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a fire reported at the Parkway Inn in Jellico Tuesday night.
Crews on the scene said the two-story building appeared to be heavily damaged, with the roof destroyed and the rooms heavily gutted by fire. Firefighters were no longer on the scene Wednesday morning, though smoke was still rising from the structure.
The hotel is located on Highway 25, just off the I-75 exit to Jellico in Campbell County.
10News is working to confirm more information and this story will be updated.
