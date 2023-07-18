Knoxville police and US Marshals searching for man who violated supervised release

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said a man is wanted by federal and local authorities for violating his parole.
They said the Knoxville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals were looking for Jerry Steven Helton, 69. They said he is an unregistered sex offender and described him as "sexually violent."
They said if anyone sees him they should not approach him. Anyone with information about his location should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 865-215-7165.