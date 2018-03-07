Sevier County officers are looking for a woman that disappeared in late June.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Janna Anne Cardwell disappeared on June 28 in Sevier County.

According to deputies, she was last seen at her work place on June 27 and she was supposed to go to Ohio to pick someone up, but never made it to the location. The last time anyone had spoken to her was on June 28.

Officers said she may be driving her vehicle, a blue 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Tennessee tag of BQF375.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCSO at 865-453-4668.

© 2018 WBIR