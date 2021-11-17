Parents located after toddler found walking alone in Loudon County

Officials said they were asking for the public's help to find the parents of a toddler found alone in Lenoir City Wednesday afternoon.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (6 p.m.): Authorities said that the parents of a toddler found walking alone in Loudon County were found Wednesday evening.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a toddler was found alone near the Highland Park Elementary School in Lenoir City on Wednesday. They said they were asking for help from the public to find the boy's parents.

The toddler has short brown hair and brown eyes, according to a picture posted by the sheriff's office on social media. He was wearing a gray graphic t-shirt, according to the photo, with striped gray pants.

Additional information about the toddler, such as his name or his specific age, was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the toddler should reach out to the Loudon County E-911 Center at (865) 458-9081.