Authorities searching for possible drowning victim at Fort Dickerson Quarry

Officers were alerted about a possible drowning about 7:50 p.m. Sunday, according to KPD spokesman Scott Erland.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Recovery teams were trying Monday to find the body of a male who may have jumped Sunday night into Fort Dickerson Quarry, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers were alerted about a possible drowning about 7:50 p.m. Sunday, according to KPD spokesman Scott Erland.

"Upon arrival, officers were informed that the male victim was at the quarry swimming with friends. The victim allegedly jumped into the water on the west side of the quarry and never resurfaced, according to a witness, Erland said in a statement.

Knox County Rescue Squad personnel tried using SONAR equipment Sunday night through 11 p.m. without luck.

Recovery efforts resumed Monday morning and are still going on.

WBIR will update you as we learn more about the effort.