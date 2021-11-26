The Streets of Southpoint Mall was locked down as law enforcement responded to the situation, according to reports.

DURHAM, N.C. — At least one person was shot at a mall in Durham Friday afternoon, WRAL confirmed with a Durham City Council Member.

Reports said police responded to a shots fired call at The Streets at Southpoint Mall.

According to reports, the mall was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to the situation. The mall has been closed until further notice.

Police were seen escorting remaining shoppers out of the mall.

Durham Police are escorting remain shoppers OUT of the mall. @WRAL pic.twitter.com/DqSJ6AoBOH — Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) November 26, 2021

“The situation is still fluid, but of course we’re all deeply, deeply concerned," Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told WRAL. "This is Black Friday. This is a huge shopping day. We know a lot of people are out after the holiday trying to do shopping.”

Previously, police were called to the mall on Oct. 24 for a reports of shots fired after a large fight broke out in the mall's food court.