BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are warning the community just how quickly a fire can spread in this dry weather.

It comes a day after fire broke out at a landscaping company near McGhee Tyson Airport. Flames engulfed stacks of logs on the property and destroyed buildings and equipment. More than two acres are still burning near airbase road.

"There's a lot of stuff left in there to burn. Lots of logs and debris left," said Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan. "It's just really really dry and when you have that much product stacked up and have an ignition source its gonna go pretty quick."

A piece of equipment caught fire, igniting a massive battle for firefighters at Petree Arbor, Lawn and Landscape on Monday.

Thousands of gallons of water and more than 75 fire personnel worked to contain it.

"Lack of rain, lack of moisture. Once something gets on fire it's gonna move," McClanahan said.

That outbreak has the Blount County Fire Department warning people of the dangers of burning in this weather.

"As dry as it is, one spark don't take very long at all for it to be a big fire," McClanahan said.

Rural Metro firefighter Jeremiah McLeod demonstrated just how quickly a small pile of debris can ignite.

"Be aware, just be aware of your surroundings. Any of your yard debris right now that's been sitting off the ground is going to be very dry very susceptible to burn quickly," McLeod said.

Authorities urge to keep dry leaves and debris off your property and to not burn unless you have to.

"Wait, let it rain. We need some rain and humidity in the air to make it safer to burn," McLeod said.

Authorities are calling the outbreak yesterday an accidental fire. The fire department is turning over the investigation now to the sheriff's office.

Because of the dry weather, the Tennessee Department of Environment has mandated burn permits earlier this year. Starting Sept. 23 through May 15, anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland or woodland must secure a burn permit with the Division of Forestry. The permits do not override any local burn bans, such as those in Sevierville and Maryville.