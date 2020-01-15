Is there a little Ava or William in your life??

Probably, because they were the most popular baby names in Tennessee and 2019, and both have been on the list for a while, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Ava returns to the top spot after being second last year. It was number one in 2017. Ella is a new addition to the top 10 list this year, replacing Abigail. All the other names in the top 10 stayed the same, though they may have changed places.

Top 10 Girls Names

Ava Olivia Emma Amelia Harper Charlotte Evelyn Elizabeth Isabella Ella

As for those baby boys, William has been the most popular boys' name in Tennessee since 2007. This year, Wyatt replaced Grayson on the list, but all the other names are the same with just some changes in ranking.

Top 10 Boys Names

William Liam Noah James Elijah Mason Oliver John Wyatt Jackson

Names chosen for babies are recorded and tallied by the Tennessee Department of Health Division of Vital Records and Statistics.

