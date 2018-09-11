The Backstreet Boys are back in a big way, announcing a new album and a huge 69-date tour with a stop in Music City.

The tour marks their biggest arena trek in 18 years and kicks off its North America leg July 12 in Washington DC. The band will stop in Nashville on August 26.

Coming off their record-breaking "Larger Than Life" residency in Vegas, which wraps its two-and-a-half-year run next April, "we have to go big," AJ McLean told USA Today.

The show will have a live band, as opposed to dancers, and run 1½ to 2 hours. "You'll get to hear all the hits and probably half of the new record, with some little surprises sprinkled in as well. We just locked in the stage design recently and it's going to be mind-blowing."

The new album, "DNA," comes out January 25.

The band collaborated with country group Florida Georgia Line last year on "God, Your Mama, And Me," which brought the Backstreet Boys to Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first time in a decade.

The collaboration led to their joint appearance earlier this year during the CMA Music Festival.

Tickets for the Bridgestone Arena concert go on sale Nov. 14 at LiveNation.com.

Backstreet Boys Concert Dates

JULY

12 Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

15 Bell Centre, Montreal

17 ScotiaBank Arena, Toronto

20 Xcel Energy Center, Minneapolis

22 Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg

24 ScotiaBank Saddedome, Calgary

25 Rogers Place, Edmonton

27 Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver

29 Angels of the Winds Arena, Seattle, Washington

30 Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

AUGUST

1 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

3 Staples Center, Los Angeles

4 SAP Center, San Jose, California

5 Honda Center, Anaheim, California

7 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

8 Pepsi Center Arena, Denver, Colorado

10 United Center, Chicago

12 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

14 TD Garden, Boston

15 Barclays Center, New York

17 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

18 Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania

20 PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

21 State Farm Arena, Atlanta

23 BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

24 Amway Center, Orlando

26 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

27 Fed Ex Forum, Memphis

28 BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

30 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

31 Toyota Center, Houston

SEPTEMBER

1 American Airlines Arena, Dallas

3 Cajundome, Lafayette, Louisiana

4 The Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama

6 Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

7 Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri

8 CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

10 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

11 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

13 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky

14 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

15 Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Patrick Ryan of USA Today contributed to this report.

