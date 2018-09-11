The Backstreet Boys are back in a big way, announcing a new album and a huge 69-date tour with a stop in Music City.
The tour marks their biggest arena trek in 18 years and kicks off its North America leg July 12 in Washington DC. The band will stop in Nashville on August 26.
Coming off their record-breaking "Larger Than Life" residency in Vegas, which wraps its two-and-a-half-year run next April, "we have to go big," AJ McLean told USA Today.
The show will have a live band, as opposed to dancers, and run 1½ to 2 hours. "You'll get to hear all the hits and probably half of the new record, with some little surprises sprinkled in as well. We just locked in the stage design recently and it's going to be mind-blowing."
The new album, "DNA," comes out January 25.
The band collaborated with country group Florida Georgia Line last year on "God, Your Mama, And Me," which brought the Backstreet Boys to Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first time in a decade.
The collaboration led to their joint appearance earlier this year during the CMA Music Festival.
Tickets for the Bridgestone Arena concert go on sale Nov. 14 at LiveNation.com.
Backstreet Boys Concert Dates
JULY
12 Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
15 Bell Centre, Montreal
17 ScotiaBank Arena, Toronto
20 Xcel Energy Center, Minneapolis
22 Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg
24 ScotiaBank Saddedome, Calgary
25 Rogers Place, Edmonton
27 Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver
29 Angels of the Winds Arena, Seattle, Washington
30 Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
AUGUST
1 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
3 Staples Center, Los Angeles
4 SAP Center, San Jose, California
5 Honda Center, Anaheim, California
7 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
8 Pepsi Center Arena, Denver, Colorado
10 United Center, Chicago
12 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
14 TD Garden, Boston
15 Barclays Center, New York
17 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
18 Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania
20 PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
21 State Farm Arena, Atlanta
23 BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
24 Amway Center, Orlando
26 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
27 Fed Ex Forum, Memphis
28 BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
30 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
31 Toyota Center, Houston
SEPTEMBER
1 American Airlines Arena, Dallas
3 Cajundome, Lafayette, Louisiana
4 The Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama
6 Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri
7 Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri
8 CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska
10 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
11 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
13 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky
14 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
15 Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
Patrick Ryan of USA Today contributed to this report.