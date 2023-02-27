x
Spilling the beans: Truck full of baked beans flips on Newport Highway

No one was hurt in the crash, but it made quite a mess after hundreds of cans of baked beans spilled out of the busted cargo trailer.
Credit: Greene County EMA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Newport Highway in Greene County had to be closed for several hours after a semi-truck carrying baked beans flipped over on the highway.

The Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management said crews responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. at the 7200 block of Newport Highway.

No one was hurt, but the crash made quite a mess after the cargo trailer broke open and spilled hundreds of cans of baked beans. The crash also took out a utility pole. 

The highway had to be closed for several hours so emergency and utility crews could respond. It later reopened to traffic around 5:30 p.m.

Credit: Greene County EMA

