Spilling the beans: Truck full of baked beans flips on Newport Highway

No one was hurt in the crash, but it made quite a mess after hundreds of cans of baked beans spilled out of the busted cargo trailer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Newport Highway in Greene County had to be closed for several hours after a semi-truck carrying baked beans flipped over on the highway.

The Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management said crews responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. at the 7200 block of Newport Highway.

No one was hurt, but the crash made quite a mess after the cargo trailer broke open and spilled hundreds of cans of baked beans. The crash also took out a utility pole.