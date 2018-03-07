KNOXVILLE - At a concrete plant across the river from Neyland Stadium, Randy Healtherly and his team from Lafollette-based Pyro Shows are hard at work.

"We'll be working up until just before show time tomorrow night."

That's when all their work will go up in smoke.

"It's going to be action packed. you know it's going to be loud."

With nearly 3000 pounds of explosives, there'll be a lot of bangs, booms and pops at Knoxville's Festival on the Fourth.

"Look for the skyline to be filled tomorrow night."

Heatherly has been working Knoxville's fireworks show for almost 10 years. He said tomorrow's display has a high bar to clear, but he has already picked out his personal highlight.

"I like the scene right before the finale," he said. "It's just big and golden, just kinda falls down to the ground and then of course the excitement of the finale starts."

But until that explosive finale, Healtherly and his team keep working in the brutal heat. All the while, they know their work will literally go up in smoke.

"It's a lot of work to see go up in 15 minutes, but it's definitely worth the while to see the smiling faces and the crowd is excited."

Festivities at the Festival on the Fourth starts at 4 p.m. The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra takes the stage at 8 p.m. on the Performance Lawn at World's Fair Park for the annual concert that ends with fireworks. You can watch all of the action live on WBIR and WBIR.com from 8-10 p.m. Wednesday night.

