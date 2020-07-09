Bankruptcy Court Judge Parsons retiring, Rucker taking her place

Chief Judge Pamela L. Reeves of the Eastern District of Tennessee announced the move. Rucker's ascension becomes official Oct. 1.

Chief Bankruptcy Judge Marcia Phillips Parsons is retiring from her post in the Eastern District of Tennessee at the end of the month, and Bankruptcy Judge Shelley D. Rucker has been appointed to take her place.

Chief Judge Pamela L. Reeves of the Eastern District of Tennessee announced the move. Rucker's ascension becomes official Oct. 1.

Parsons has been chief judge since July 2012.

Rucker has been a bankruptcy judge since April 2010. She previously practiced bankruptcy law with a Chattanooga law firm.