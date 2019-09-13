CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities took James Reagan, 76, into custody Thursday evening after he had barricaded himself in his home with multiple weapons, a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were responding to a domestic violence call shortly after 5:45 p.m. at Reagan's home on the 900 block of Russell Ridge Road when they found him barricaded, according to the release. Authorities then set up a perimeter around the home and activated the joint SWAT Team of the Crossville Police Department and CCSO.

Family members told investigators that Reagan suffered from Alzheimer's and could be violent, the release said. Investigators also found that there were several loaded weapons positioned throughout the home, but negotiators were able to convince Reagan into surrendering peacefully after two hours of talks.

Reagan was taken into custody and then to Cumberland Medical Center for a mental evaluation, per the release. Charges are pending.

A number of law enforcement agencies assisted CCSO in the operation, which Sheriff Casey Cox said helped save lives and "get Mr. Reagan the help he needed."