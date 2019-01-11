GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Groups are teaming up to help those living in poverty stay warm this winter.

A nationwide non-profit 'Lace up with LAX' is teaming up with Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg to collect shoes at the Battle in the 'Burg lacrosse tournament this weekend.

The tournament is set for Saturday and Sunday Nov. 2-3 starting at 9 a.m. at Rocky Top Sports World at 1870 Sports World Boulevard in Gatlinburg.

All of the donations will go to Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries, whose thrift store helps people of all ages get the shoes and clothes they need to stay warm in the cold temperatures.

"I had a child come in this week, which is rare I will say, that was barefoot in shorts and a tank top. I mean that was the only clothes he had," director of ministries Kelly Hyke said.

Spectators are asked to bring at least one pair of new children's shoes to the event. The group said men's shoes are also needed.