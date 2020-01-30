KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Robocalls aren't going away any time soon, but there are steps you can take from being scammed.

The Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee said because it's a presidential election year, things can get a little more complicated.

The BBB said legal robocalls include those that ask for campaign contributions, and also calls from non-profits.

If there's a person on the other end of the call, Tony Binkley with the BBB said the chances are higher that it's a legal call. He said illegal robocalls are usually pre-recorded.

The BBB said if you do answer an illegal robocall, just hang up and don't touch any other buttons.

The BBB said pressing buttons while on the phone to remove yourself from a list may get added to more lists.

Binkley also said that getting on a “do not call” list doesn't mean you will stop getting robocalls.

He said illegal robocallers can avoid those lists since they aren't legally registered.

The BBB said you one of the best ways to stop robocalls by reporting them.

You can either report a robocall to BBB.org, or you can take your complaint to the Federal Trade Commission and report a robocall at FTC.gov/complaint.